When you should begin clearing the snow to avoid getting a ticket

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The first snow storm in 2018 has left people in Hampton Roads cleaning up close to a foot of snow in some areas.

As you dig your way out, remember that there are rules for removing snow from the sidewalk in front of your home. They vary by city.

Here are laws for when you need to clean up the snow in some cities in Hampton Roads:

Virginia Beach- 6 hours after snow storm

Norfolk- 3 hours after the storm

Chesapeake- No snow removal laws

Newport News- 5 daylight hours to clear sidewalks

Hampton- 3-hour window

If homeowners do not clear the snow from their sidewalks in the time allotted by the city, you may get ticketed.

