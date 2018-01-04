When you should begin clearing the snow to avoid getting a ticket

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The first snow storm in 2018 has left people in Hampton Roads cleaning up close to a foot of snow in some areas.
As you dig your way out, remember that there are rules for removing snow from the sidewalk in front of your home. They vary by city.
Here are laws for when you need to clean up the snow in some cities in Hampton Roads:
- Virginia Beach- 6 hours after snow storm
- Norfolk- 3 hours after the storm
- Chesapeake- No snow removal laws
- Newport News- 5 daylight hours to clear sidewalks
- Hampton- 3-hour window
If homeowners do not clear the snow from their sidewalks in the time allotted by the city, you may get ticketed.
© 2018 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs