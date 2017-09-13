Williamsburg teen back in school after serious car crash

(Photo: Clemmons, Niko Giovanni)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Once on life support, a Williamsburg teen is back in the classroom.

In May, Juan Spence was in a serious car crash right outside Warhill High School. Now, after several surgeries and relearning how to walk, talk and even eat, Spence says he's starting to feel like a normal teenager.

Doctors gave Spence a 5% chance to live. The once basketball and track star says it’s been a long and difficult journey, but he never gave up.

“It's just like training for a sport, you just got to keep at it,” Spence says. “But I know God saved me.”

His mom Elizabeth butler was relying on her faith to get through a difficult time.

“God is a God of miracles, and through prayer and faith everything will be okay,” Butler says.

Spence is proving everybody wrong. He went back to school last week. He remained “Juan strong”, which is the phrase everyone wears on their wrist.

“I was excited to see people and all my friends,” Spence says. “It makes my heart happy that so many people have supported and prayed for me,” Spence says.

Spence and his parents are thankful for the support and prayers from family, friends, and the community.

“We had to rely on the prayers of the people because we believe prayer changes things,” Butler says.

And it's the support from everyone that Spence says keeps him going.

“Anything is possible and you can do whatever you put your mind to,” Spence says.

Spence says he plans on graduating at the end of the school year, going to college and majoring in neuroscience. He is taking one class this semester, and he has two more to finish next semester.

