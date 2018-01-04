Winter outage leaves 100 seniors in Virginia Beach without heat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) -- About 100 seniors were left without heat for more than 12 hours after their apartment lost power in the winter storm.

Luther Manor Apartments on Malibu Drive lost power around 4 a.m. Thursday, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Dominion Energy reported the lights were back on around 6:15 p.m.

During the outage, about a dozen residents chose to evacuate the complex with help from VBPD. Officials said they were concerned about the drastic drop in temperatures later in the evening. They took them to a city-run shelter at Landstown High School.

"We can't force people to leave,but the ones who do stay, we want to make sure they're ok, though," said Art Kohn, VBPD Spokesperson.

Some residents' family members picked them up from the complex, while others like Dorothy decided to ride it out.

"I've lived here 10 years," she said. "I'm going to bundle up and stay here and pray. Right now I'm reading my Bible."

Residents said although temperatures were cold, the building felt relatively warm throughout the day.

Apartment management was not in the office for comment to 13News Now.

© 2018 WVEC-TV