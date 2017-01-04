Woman airlifted from cruise ship in Outer Banks to Norfolk hospital

Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter arrives after airlifting woman with abdominal pain from cruise ship in Oregon Inlet to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Jan. 4, 2016. (Photo: 13News Now)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- A woman who suffered abdominal pain aboard a cruise ship was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Wednesday morning.

The incident began at 8:40 a.m. when the Coast Guard said a call came in from the captain of the Grandeur of the Seas, which was 20 nautical miles east of Oregon Inlet. Officials reported that a 76-year-old woman was on board complaining of lower abdominal pain.

It was discovered that the woman had pancreatitis, according to the Coast Guard.

A helicopter was dispatched from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City at 9:30 a.m. and arrived to the cruise ship around 10 a.m.

The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for evaluation. Her condition is not known at this time.

"The crew was extremely professional,” said Lt. Daniel Reilly, co-pilot for the medevac. "They had the patient and daughter ready for the rescue swimmer and made for a smooth hoisting evolution."