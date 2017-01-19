Woman dies after loosing control of car on Jefferson Avenue

File photo (Photo: Journal & Courier)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators say a woman died after she lost control of her car, became airborne and crashed into a light pole and trees.

According to Lou Thurston with the Newport News Police Department, the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on January 19th in the 12800 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Investigators believe 25 year-old Latecia Woods from Newport News was driving southbound on Jefferson Avenue, when she lost control of her car.

After becoming airborne, and striking a light pole and trees, Woods was ejected from the car. Woods was dead when officers arrived on the scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. No other cars were involved in the crash.

(© 2017 WVEC)