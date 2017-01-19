Woman dies in collision with tractor trailer

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ricky Gray dies by lethal injection
-
Concerns about discrimination at Walmart
-
Community shows support for family-run bakery
-
Trump Transition: Trade and the Port of VA
-
Blind kittens in Hampton need fur-ever home
-
Plans to change hotel into student housing
-
Bill to decriminalize cursing in public
-
Vigil to Remember Sidea Griffin
More Stories
-
U.S. Marshals arrest Petersburg abduction suspect in NorfolkJan 19, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
-
Thousands without power in HamptonJan 19, 2017, 11:13 a.m.
-
Sunny & Dry ThursdayFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.