Woman dies in head-on collision with tractor trailer in James City Co.

Crews on scene of fatal two-vehicle crash on Richmond Road in James City County on Jan. 19, 2017. (Photo: 13News Now)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman died Thursday after her car collided head-on with a tractor trailer in James City County.

Around 7:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Richmond Road and Industrial Boulevard for a report of a crash.

An investigation found the accident happened when a 2003 Ford Taurus was heading eastbound on Richmond Road and crossed over the median, hitting a tractor trailer head-on.

The tractor trailer had just turned onto Richmond Road from Industrial Boulevard.

The driver of the Ford Taurus was identified as 59-year-old Sandra Sarah Dunaway, of Providence Forge. She was not wearing a seatbelt and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 40-year-old Yorktown man, was not injured.

Authorities say Richmond Road is still closed at Industrial Boulevard as crews investigate the cause of the crash.

