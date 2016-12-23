Woman dies in Mathews County house fire

(Photo: 13News Now Niko Clemmons)

MATHEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman died in a house fire early Friday morning after she called for help to fight the fire.

Emergency crews arrived at the home in the 11300 block of Buckley Hall Road shortly after 1 a.m.

The homeowner, Jeannie H. Tatterson, 68, called emergency dispatchers after a fire started in the kitchen.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 12 minutes of their arrival.

They found Tatterson dead inside the house.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the fire started near the stove and microwave in the kitchen. Investigators were not sure what caused the fire.

Tatterson's body was taken to the medical examiner's office in Richmond to determine how she died.