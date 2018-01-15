Woman found shot on Interstate 264

I-264 near Newtown Road in Virginia Beach (Photo: VDOT camera)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Medics took a woman to the hospital Monday after someone called emergency dispatchers saying the woman had been shot and was on Interstate 264.

Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received the call for help shortly before 2:30 a.m. The caller was located on eastbound I-264 just east of Newtown Road. Dispatchers then contacted Virginia State Police which is handling the investigation.

Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene. Bruced Nedelka with VBEMS said the woman's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but EMS took her to the hospital for continued treatment.

There was no indication as to where the shooting took place. 13News Now reached out to Virginia State Police for additional information. VSP spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya was gathering details.

