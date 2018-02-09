Woman hit, killed by train near Williamsburg Premium Outlets

file image (Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd/Thinkstock)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- For the second time in as many days, a person was killed after being struck by a train.

James City County Police said a woman pedestrian was hit by an Amtrak train shortly after noon Friday, in the 5700 block of Richmond Road, not far from the Williamsburg Premium Outlets. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

This accident comes after a man was hit by a CSX train Thursday night near the Williamsburg-York County line. That person was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

Both accidents are currently under investigation.

© 2018 WVEC-TV