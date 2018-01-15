Woman, man hurt in interstate shootings in Hampton Roads

I-264 near Newtown Road in Virginia Beach (Photo: VDOT camera)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are searching for suspects or suspects vehicles that were involved in two separate unrelated interstate shootings.

The first shooting occurred on Sunday around 8 p.m. The Virginia State Police responded to a possible interstate shooting at the entrance ramp from Chestnut Avenue to I-664 in Newport News.

A 2001 Ford minivan with three individuals inside left a supermarket in the 3300 block of Roanoke Avenue and was merging onto the interstate.

The occupants heard multiple gunshot wounds, but they could not determine where the shots came from.

One 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects or possible suspects were able to be identified in this incident.

After the first shooting, Virginia State Police were called to Virginia Beach for a shooting that was believed to have occurred on the interstate.

Medics took a woman to the hospital Monday after someone called emergency dispatchers saying the woman had been shot on I-264.

Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received the call for help shortly before 2:30 a.m. The caller was located on eastbound I-264 just east of Newtown Road.

A 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was going westbound on I-264 when an unknown vehicle pulled up along side and someone from inside the vehicle began shooting.

Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene. A 21-year-old woman who was in the backseat was shot. Bruce Nedelka with VBEMS said the woman's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but EMS took her to the hospital for continued treatment.

No one else in the car was injured.

According to the victims of both incidents, there was no altercation prior to the shootings or any indication of road rage.

State Police Agents are seeking the public’s assistance from anyone traveling in the vicinity of I-664 east or westbound near Chestnut Avenue at approximately 7:50 PM Saturday or I-264 west or eastbound at approximately 2:27 AM Sunday who may have witnessed either incident. Anyone with information on this crime or identification of a suspects or suspect vehicles is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or #77 on a cellular phone. Tips can also be sent in by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

