Woman says ex-boyfriend was drinking when he started firing gun

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman told police her ex-boyfriend had been drinking when they got into a fight and he started firing a gun Monday night.
Someone called police around 11:30 p.m. after hearing gunfire in the area of 37th Street and Roanoke Avevnue.
When officers got there, they saw a car window that looked like it had been hit by a bullet.
Around the same time, dispatchers received a call about gunshots in the 1000 block of 37th St. Officers arrived at that location and talked to a 47-year-old woman. She told them she and her ex-boyfriend, Dwight Donahue Patten, were arguing and that Patten fired a gun towards her home. The officers saw a bullet hole in a window of the house.
Police determined the shooting locations were connected.
Patten, 41, faces two charges related to the incident including reckless handling of a firearm.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs