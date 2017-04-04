Woman says ex-boyfriend was drinking when he started firing gun

Dwight Donahue Patten (Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman told police her ex-boyfriend had been drinking when they got into a fight and he started firing a gun Monday night.

Someone called police around 11:30 p.m. after hearing gunfire in the area of 37th Street and Roanoke Avevnue.

When officers got there, they saw a car window that looked like it had been hit by a bullet.

Around the same time, dispatchers received a call about gunshots in the 1000 block of 37th St. Officers arrived at that location and talked to a 47-year-old woman. She told them she and her ex-boyfriend, Dwight Donahue Patten, were arguing and that Patten fired a gun towards her home. The officers saw a bullet hole in a window of the house.

Police determined the shooting locations were connected.

Patten, 41, faces two charges related to the incident including reckless handling of a firearm.

