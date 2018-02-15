Woman shot at Yorktown Walmart dies, suspect in custody

Photo courtesy Jaclyn Lee

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman who was shot outside the Tabb Walmart in Yorktown has died, officials confirmed to 13News Now.

Investigators said the shooting call came in around 9:30 a.m. at the store located at 2601 George Washington Memorial Highway.

York-Poquoson Sheriff J.D. Diggs said the victim was abducted from the store by her friend following a fight inside the building. She was then taken out to the parking lot, where she was shot.

#UPDATE: two women were fighting in the store and then took it outside. One witness said the victim was “shot like a dog.” #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/d1qw6mhN1T — Jaclyn Lee 13News Now (@13JaclynLee) February 15, 2018

The victim was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

Sheriff Diggs said a deputy was pulling into the Walmart right as the shooting took place, and quickly took the suspect into custody.

The suspect, a 34-year-old woman, was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, where charges are pending. Before the victim died, Sheriff Diggs told reporters he expected charges of abduction, malicious wounding, and a firearm violation to be filed. Additional charges may also be filed.

No motive was immediately known.

The Walmart was closed for several hours following the shooting, but reopened shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Correction: In a press conference, Sheriff Diggs said the victim was a Walmart employee. Walmart has since contacted 13News Now and stated that the victim did not work at the store.

PHOTOS: Shooting at Yorktown Walmart

© 2018 WVEC-TV