Woman shot at Yorktown Walmart dies, suspect in custody

13News Now Jaclyn Lee has the story.

Staff , WVEC 3:18 PM. EST February 15, 2018

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman who was shot outside the Tabb Walmart in Yorktown has died, officials confirmed to 13News Now.

Investigators said the shooting call came in around 9:30 a.m. at the store located at 2601 George Washington Memorial Highway.

York-Poquoson Sheriff J.D. Diggs said the victim was abducted from the store by her friend following a fight inside the building.  She was then taken out to the parking lot, where she was shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

Sheriff Diggs said a deputy was pulling into the Walmart right as the shooting took place, and quickly took the suspect into custody.

The suspect, a 34-year-old woman, was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, where charges are pending. Before the victim died, Sheriff Diggs told reporters he expected charges of abduction, malicious wounding, and a firearm violation to be filed. Additional charges may also be filed.

No motive was immediately known.

The Walmart was closed for several hours following the shooting, but reopened shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Correction: In a press conference, Sheriff Diggs said the victim was a Walmart employee.  Walmart has since contacted 13News Now and stated that the victim did not work at the store.

