Yes. Molly Ringwald sings, and she's coming to Hampton.

Molly Ringwald (Photo: Molly Ringwald Media Kit)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Most people recognize Molly Ringwald as an accomplished actress who helped define a generation in films such as The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink.

But a singer? Yes, and for a long time.

Ringwald, who began performing with her jazz pianist father and his band as a child and appeared in several musicals, will be at The American Theatre in Phoebus to present her spin on American Songbook standards and pop classics.

In An Evening with Molly Ringwald, the singer will be joined by her jazz quartet as she performs songs such as "Sooner or Later" from Dick Tracy and "Don't You (Forget About Me)" which was part of the soundtrack for The Breakfast Club.

Ringwald has played more than 250 concerts since the release of her debut album Except Sometimes.

Molly Ringwald with group (Photo: Molly Ringwald Media Kit)

“Beyond her immense talents, one of the reasons I wanted to bring Molly Ringwald to The American Theatre is because she is a terrific role model,” said Hampton Arts Artistic Director Richard M. Parison, Jr. “ Her work as a film and stage actress, musician, and author proves that anything is possible. Jazz enthusiasts of all ages will appreciate her take on standards as well as the fantastic arrangements of pop songs. She truly is something special.”

The one-night-only appearance is Saturday, March 24 with a show time of 8 p.m. Tickets are $60 and $50.

The American Theatre is located at 125 East Mellen Street in Hampton.

For those of you who remember a slightly less-polished impromptu by Ringwald on The Facts of Life, you're welcome:

