Yo-yo pro shows reporter the ropes

Yo-yo pro Jonathan Saelens shows reporter Philip Townsend what it takes to be a yo-yo master.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) --- Jonathan Saelens a local yo-yo expert.

Friday, he showed 13News Now reporter Philip Townsend what it takes to be a true yo-yo pro.

Philip has been a yo-yo hobbyist for years and wanted to see how he stacks up against the pros.

“It really takes a lot of practice,” said Saelens. “And patience. Some people don’t have the patience for it.”

In the yo-yo world, Saelens is considered one of the best in Hampton Roads.

He’s traveled for competitions and performs locally.

“At first if you tell people you yo-yo and they’re like what?” said Saelens. “They ask me to walk the dog. It’s the most requested trick.”

As for how Philip’s skills compare, Saelens says there’s potential.

“I’m actually impressed,” said Saelens.

For more information on Jonathan you can visit his website.

