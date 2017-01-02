York County sergeant warns of phone scam in humorous Facebook post

(Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- Someone is calling up York County and Poquoson residents posing as a sergeant and a judge to try to get you to pay fines in the form of gift cards.

That's according to Sergeant Cooper who says he is the one being framed for the crime.

"Apparently a criminal is calling around Poquoson and York County pretending to be me and saying you missed court or Jury Duty and is asking you to pay your fine in gift cards.... he's also using a local judge's name, but I'll keep him out of it," Sergeant Cooper wrote in a post on the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Cooper also says he hates talking on the phone, so it most definitely is not him.

He warns residents that no one from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office or any other law enforcement agency would ever elicit fines over the phone, especially in the form of gift cards.

