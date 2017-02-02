'You are not American': ODU professor apologizes for email

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - An Old Dominion University statistics professor has apologized for telling a group of faculty, administrators and graduate students in an email that they "are not American" if they didn't attend any of a series of upcoming events centered around diversity.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that associate professor Norou Diawara sent the email Monday afternoon to members of the university's Coalition of Black Faculty and Administrators and a list of statistics graduate students.
Diawara listed several events in the email and then wrote, in all-caps, "But really screw you if you cannot go to any of these events. You are not American."
Diawara says he later sent a follow-up email to apologize.
ODU's Provost and Vice-President for Academic Affairs Austin Agho said in a statement that his office was reviewing the incident.
