You can now search your address to see if your home is in a floodplain

(Photo: trigaatrae)

RICHMOND -- Gov. McAuliffe announced that updates have been made to the Virginia Flood Risk Information System where you can now search your address to check if your home is in a floodplain.

VFRIS is an online tool created for Virginians to view and assess their flood risk and help communities plan for resiliency.

“Flooding is the most common natural disaster our we experience in the Commonwealth, and our Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore communities are particularly at risk for severe damages caused by recurrent flooding.” said Governor McAuliffe.

“It is my hope that VFRIS becomes a mainstay for homeowners, businesses, and communities going forward. March begins Flood Safety Awareness Month and I encourage all Virginians to access VFRIS to see how a flood might affect their home or business.”

Users can check out the latest flood hazard maps, models and data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Flood insurance rate maps based on river flow, storm tides, rainfall and topographic surveys can alos be downloaded or printed for future use.

Click here to search your address to see if your home or property is in a floodplain.

(© 2017 WVEC)