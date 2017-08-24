WVEC
Young gymnast, cancer survivor gives support, gold medal to Crystal Harper

Staff , WVEC 3:48 PM. EDT August 24, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- When Hayleigh Porrini heard that 13News Now Meteorologist Crystal Harper had cancer, she wanted to do something for Crystal.

Nine-year-old Hayleigh and her mom, Kerri-Ann, caught Crystal's announcement during a newscast. (Crystal, by the way, is doing great as she continues her treatment!)

Hayleigh, herself, had cancer years ago. She survived, and she knew Crystal would, too. She told her that as part of a two-page letter, writing: "I know you are strong like me and you will overcome this battle!"

There was more, though.

Hayleigh is a gymnast, and she wanted to give something special. It was a gold medal Hayleigh won at her state meet.

Thursday, Hayleigh made the presentation at Ocean Tumblers Gymnastics School where the two "tough girls" met for the first time.

