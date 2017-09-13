London police release new image in search for jogger caught appearing to push woman into traffic

(Photo: Metropolitan Police Service)

London police on Wednesday released an additional image of a man they say was caught on CCTV video in May appearing to push a woman into oncoming traffic while jogging.

The newly released CCTV still of the jogger was taken from a camera on a public bus that narrowly avoided colliding with the 33-year-old woman after the man appeared to knock her into the street, according to London's Metropolitan Police Service.

The still shows the suspect, whom police describe as a white man in his 30s with brown hair and brown eyes who was jogging across Putney Bridge in West London at the time of the incident. He's seen wearing a light gray T-shirt, dark blue shorts and gray sneakers.

Further CCTV still of jogger whom police wish to trace re #Putney Bridge incident https://t.co/YL305io1gy pic.twitter.com/1N1lkMhX1O — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 13, 2017

The Metropolitan Police Service first released CCTV video of the May incident last month.

In the video, a man jogs on the sidewalk in the same direction as the flow of traffic. As the jogger approaches a woman walking in the opposite direction, he appears to shove her aside, pushing her into the street and forcing the driver of the No. 430 bus to swerve to avoid hitting her.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said.

About 15 minutes later, the jogger came back the other way across Putney Bridge. The victim tried to speak to the man but he didn't acknowledge her and continued to jog toward the north side of the River Thames, police said.

Two 41-year-old men were arrested in August in connection with the investigation. Both have been released without further action, police said.

Police have asked witnesses or anyone who may recognize the jogger seen in the CCTV video and new image to contact them.

"Images of this alarming incident have been circulated widely and we continue to work through the information received to identify the man responsible," Metropolitan Police Det. Sgt. Chris Griffith, the investigating officer from Wandsworth, said in a statement Wednesday. "We are grateful to those who have assisted so far. However, I am also appealing for anyone who has given just a name to contact police or Crimestoppers again with as much information as possible so we can fully follow up those lines of inquiry."

© 2017 ABC News