Chesapeake man wagers $1.50 on lotto tickets, wins $150,000

Robert Manley (Photo: The Virginia Lottery)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- "I was just amazed," said Robert Manley.

Manley won $150,000 after matching all five numbers in the Virginia Lotter's Cash 5 game two times.

Manley wagered $1 on one ticket, and $.50 on a second one. When all five numbers matched both tickets the $1 wager earned him $100,000. The $.50 wager won him an additional $50,000.

The chances of winning the $100,000 top prize for the Cash 5 drawings is 1 in 278,256,

Both tickets were purchased from a Food Lion on Grandy Trail in February.

The winning numbers were 13-16-18-20-21, all of which were chosen at random.

"I couldn't believe it," Manley said. "I looked at the ticket maybe four or five times."

Manley and his wife will use their winnings on an overseas trip, which they describe as "well-deserved."

