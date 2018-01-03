Friends win lottery together

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A group of friends are winners in the Virginia Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle.

They said they've been playing the lottery together for years, and now they've finally won the jackpot!

The men come from all over the area: Dana Harris is from Virginia Beach, Steven Hughes is from Suffolk, Bradley Baughn is from Chesapeake, and Timothy Bateman is from Shawboro, North Carolina.

They got their million-dollar check Wednesday morning at the Virginia Beach 7-Eleven where they bought the winning ticket.

The friends estimate they've spent $70,000 on lotto tickets ever since they've started playing together.

