Unclaimed Chesapeake winning lotto ticket expires soon

lottery_megamillions_ticket_machine.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Chesapeake last year is in danger of losing a million-dollar prize.

The Virginia Lottery says the ticket, currently worth a cool $1 million, will "become a worthless slip of paper" if it isn't claimed by 5 p.m. on March 15.

The ticket was bought for the September 16, 2016 Mega Millions drawing at the 7-Eleven at 1729 Military Highway South. No one has come forward to claim the prize.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 13-21-28-34-40, and the Mega Ball number was 15. This ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number, making it worth Mega Millions’ second prize of $1 million.

Virginia law states that winning lottery tickets will expire 180 days after the drawing, with unclaimed winnings going to Virginia's Literary Fund.

If you have the winning ticket, contact the Virginia Lottery immediately at 804-692-7000 or 757-825-7800.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 on ABC 13. You can also see the latest lottery numbers here on 13NewsNow.com.

