Louisiana man finds silver lining after heavy rain floods front yard

Video by Jo Guidry of New Iberia, Louisiana, Facebook.com

NEW IBERIA, La. -- For New Iberia resident Jo Guidry, days of heavy storms did not rain on his parade -- or his triathlon training.

After hovering rains dumped inches of precipitation across South Louisiana in just a few days time, a ditch in Guidry's front yard quickly became over-filled with water.

Amid training for his first triathlon, Guidry said the 'open-water' was a welcomed sight ahead of Saturday's race in Scott, Louisiana, the Tour de Scott.

"The water was great!" Guidry said. "It was cool, and it was clean. All that was at the bottom was grass."

Guidry posted a video of his lap across the ditch to his Facebook page with the caption, "Watching the Olympics + living in South Louisiana."

While WWL-TV would not recommend swimming in any flood water, Guidry assured his followers in a comment under the video that he "knows what is in his ditch," and he's "not going to get hurt in 3 feet of water."

Guess you could say he found the silver 'medal' lining to a damp situation.

