Lowe's to hire more than 45,000 seasonal workers

For Lowe's, a hub for garden equipment and building supplies, springtime brings the type of rush its department store peers experience during the holidays. So to meet the demands of its busiest season, it will be hiring over 45,000 additional workers.

The seasonal jobs will include loaders to get products into the hands of shoppers who order online, as well as cashiers, sales people and assemblers who can help put together products for consumers browsing at an actual store.

“Our goal is to meet customers wherever they are, whether in stores, online or at home, with the support, inspiration and solutions they need to tackle their home projects,” Jennifer Weber, Lowe’s chief human resources officer, said in a statement. “Seasonal employees play an important role in helping customers during this peak period.’’

There’s a chance that some of the temporary positions may become permanent. Last year, almost 50% of Lowe’s seasonal staff went on to become part-time or full-time employees.

That’s likely welcome news in the retail sphere, which has been rocked by a steady stream of store closures and layoffs.

Last month, American Apparel said it would be cutting 2,400 employees. Macy’s previous and pending closures of 68 stores will result in the loss of 10,100 jobs. And The Limited has closed all of its locations, while Wet Seal is reportedly doing the same, impacting many more retail workers.

But like Lowe's, another big box retailer has also talked of putting more people to work. Walmart said last month that it will create 10,000 new retail jobs in the U.S. this year, along with an estimated 24,000 construction positions which will be needed to implement Walmart's plans to open new locations and renovate stores that are already operating.

