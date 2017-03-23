Major changes coming to Crawford Road

YORKTOWN, VA. (WVEC) -- Major changes are on the way along one York County road.



Homes are going up on Crawford Road and construction is already underway to clear the land.



But some people are upset about where the homes are going.



Jennifer Henderson says Crawford Road is a real piece of Yorktown’s long history.



“It's a landmark,” Henderson says. “There’s a lot of history and the road should remain untouched.”



Some may say Crawford Road is a ‘rite of passage’ for young people in the area.



Others may say it's where young people come to start trouble.



Unfortunately, the infamous road is getting a face-lift.



Construction is underway to build several homes between Goosley and Crawford roads.



York County sent 13News Now information on the project which is below:



Land Disturbing Activity Permit



Project Name: Huntfield



Location: Goosley Road



Description: Start of construction for a 6-lot residential subdivision that will include the relocation / conversion of the existing Crawford Road “Y” intersection with Goosley Road into a “T” intersection.



Check back for updates.

