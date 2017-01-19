Making Your Mark: Admirals help fight breast cancer with Pink in the Rink

(Photo: 13News Now LaSalle Blanks)

NORFOLK, VA (WVEC-TV) -- The Norfolk Admirals are taking on their toughest opponent Saturday night at Scope -- breast cancer.

Their goal is to become MVP's for the local chapter of the Susan G. Komen Foundation and raise important funds and awareness to help people living with breast cancer now. Saturday is their annual "Pink in the Rink" game -- a night when they dye the ice pink, wear pink jerseys, and encourage fans to wear pink as a show of solidarity and support for the cause.

The game means a lot for players, like Paul Rodriguez.

"Something happened in my family," Paul said. "It wasn't breast cancer but it was cancer that hit my family and luckily we caught it."

It also means a lot to fans who've been through the tough battle of having breast cancer.

"You're fighting so hard for your life, you're fighting for your family," said Dee Sanchez, a breast cancer survivor and Admirals fan.

"We're warriors on and off the field -- on and off the ice," said Lisa Chacon, a breast cancer survivor who now works for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

This is the 10th annual "Pink in the Rink" game. Proceeds go to the Tidewater chapter of the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

"It provides mammograms, treatment support -- anything for the woman or man going through the breast cancer experience," Lisa said.

Paul is proud that his team is making a power play against this disease. He's also proud to inspire hope at Scope.

"Something small like this can go a long way," Paul said.

The "Pink in the Rink" game is Saturday night at Scope. The puck drops at 7:15.

