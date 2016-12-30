Making Your Mark: Best of 2016: Hampton Roads helps with the Flint water crisis

(Photo: PARTNERS IN THE COMMUNITY)

NORFOLK, VA (WVEC-TV) -- 2016 included many problems that generated feelings of anger. The water crisis in Flint, Michigan was one of them. Children and families couldn't use water in their homes because it was toxic and it seemed nothing was being done to fix it.

Several groups from Hampton Roads stepped up to help. One extraordinary effort came from members of a group called "Partners in the Community". Only 13News Now was there to chronicle their compassion when a large crowd showed up to stack 1,600 donated cases of water and 200, gallon containers onto a truck that they would have driven to Flint so they could hand-deliver all of that water to the families who needed it. They formed a massive assembly line to pack the truck and as they continued to work, more and more people started showing up with more water -- driving up the donations to 2,000 cases of donated water.

Deonna Ponder was one volunteer who was especially touched by this huge act of kindness. She has family in Flint.

"My family that's effected is going to feel the love," Deonna said.

That love arrived eleven hours and more than 700 miles later from Norfolk.

"Partners in the Community" came through. Members then got out of their vehicle and stood in the freezing cold for several hours at a time -- distributing bottles of clean water to people in many neighborhoods.

"As soon as we got there there was no time to be worried about being tired," said Derrick Beamon, one of the volunteers. "The mission was to do something that was greater than all of the discomfort."

"I felt a part of something that was truly special," Derrick said. "It was one of the best experiences of my life."