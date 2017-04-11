Making Your Mark: Country's 'Fastest 9-year-old Girl' calls Portsmouth home

Aziyah Heru (Photo: Portsmouth Public Schools)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- You've probably heard of 'The Flash,' but have you ever heard of Aziyah Heru? The 9-year-old was recently named the "Fastest 9-year-old Girl" in the nation.

Aziyah, who attends John Tyler Elementary School, competed against hundreds of other top girls in Landover Maryland.

The third grade honor roll student not only earned the gold medal at the AAU National Indoor Championship Games, but she's also the 2017 National 60-meter Champion with a time of 9.1 seconds.

Aziyah also placed third in the 300-meter racewith a time of 31.2 seconds.

This is only Aziyah's second year running track. Her dream is to break the 100-meter Olympic record, which is 10.49 seconds and held by Florence Griffith-Joyner, also known as FloJo since 1988.

Aziyah is a member of the Virginia Seminoles Track Club, which consists of students from all over Hampton Roads, and she doesn't plan on wasting any time. She will now begin to prepare for outdoor track by training with her father five days a week.

