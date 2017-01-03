Close Making Your Mark: 'End of Watch' runs honor heroes 13News Now LaSalle Blanks has the story WVEC 4:29 PM. EST January 03, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Video shows truck hitting vehicle at 7-Eleven Loved ones mourn death of teen after crash Students help teacher injured in deadly fire 13News Now Daybreak Weather Forecast, 1/3/17 13News Now at Noon weather forecast, 1/3/17 More Stories Medical Examiner: Off-duty SEAL died from drowning, exposure Jan. 3, 2017, 2:13 p.m. Churchland High athletic director retires after… Jan. 3, 2017, 2:47 p.m. Staying wet for a while Feb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.