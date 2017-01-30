Making Your Mark: Hampton Roads photographer helps kids in Pakistan

Jeff has been on a mission to help children in Pakistan who he says are part of a system and culture that permits child slave labor. (Photo: BYRD YOUNG LEADER’S SCHOOL)

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WVEC-TV) -- Jeff Byrd is a photographer in Hampton Roads. When it comes to children, he sees the big picture.

Jeff has been on a mission to help children in Pakistan who he says are part of a system and culture that permits child slave labor.

"These kids are generational slaves of the brick kiln owners," Jeff said. "And they work sun up to sun down everyday making bricks from mud with mold by hand for a dollar a day."

After he learned about this from a friend, he decided to help build a school for children in Punjab, Pakistan to break this cycle.

"The more I asked questions and found out that these kids have no access to education I thought well, let's start trying to teach them a little bit of English to give them a fighting chance in the global marketplace later in their lives and now we've expanded out to all of the basic curriculum as well as character development , leadership development."

Jeff feels that's important because he says property owners hold much of the power in Pakistan and they are the ones who benefit most from using a cheap form of labor like children. That's why he says he's seen resistance from some people who do not want to see the school succeed.

"The culture in Pakistan was very much against education," Jeff said. "Under Taliban rule, it was a capitol offense to educate a girl, so there's been a lot of push back from the culture."

That hasn't stopped Jeff from trying to help children dig their way out of this system and way of life. And he says, the people there are starting to see the importance of the school when they look at the kids who are enrolled there.

"To see that they're having an opportunity to develop, to grow," Jeff said. "It's just phenomenal......the heart of the culture is changing towards them. When a heart starts changing, it's softening. It's seeing value in another person -- you know you've made a difference."

The school is called The Byrd Young Leader's School. Right now, the school has 43 enrolled students, 2 full-time teachers, and a full-time director.

Other adults volunteer to help run the school.

Funding for the school comes from private individuals. To find out more information, go to Jeff's website here.

