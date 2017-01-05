Making Your Mark: Inspiring others to have a healthy New Year

(Photo: Kate Sobus)

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WVEC-TV) -- The scale no longer intimidates Kate Sobus.

"I'm no longer afraid to get on the scale," Kate said.

Not only is she no longer afraid, she looks forward to it because she like what she sees.

"128 pounds," Kate said. "I was at 178 maybe higher."

She lost 50 pounds by stepping up her workout routine at One Life Fitness in Greenbrier in Chesapeake, where her personal trainer Kelsey Roberts has put her through a rigorous program of strength and cardio work to build up core muscles and her confidence.

Kate has been at it for several months now and is proud of what she sees in the mirror.

"I'm most proud of my arms and legs," Kate said smiling.

She's also changed her diet, which is an important part of her progress. Fast food and chocolate ice cream and chocolate chip cookies are out. Foods high in protein like chicken breast are in.

Her commitment and dedication and amazing results have even motivated her mother and sister to want to exercise more and lose weight.

That's the ultimate reward for Kate knowing that she's inspiring others who've made that New Year's resolution to be healthier and happier like she is now.