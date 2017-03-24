Schedule change: Making Your Mark special at 8, Last Man Standing to air tomorrow

(WVEC) -- 13News Now will be airing a Making Your Mark: Best of Hampton Roads, Friday at 8 p.m.

The special will be taking the place of a new episode of Last Man Standing, which will air at 1 p.m., Saturday afternoon. Dr. Ken will re-air as well on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

13News Now is proud of the amazing things happening in the Hampton Roads area, and we felt like this special was the beat time to showcase it.

