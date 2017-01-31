Making Your Mark: The SOUPer Bowl

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WVEC-TV) -- There's a game plan to bring The Souperbowl to Virginia Beach. Jackie Lampin is a long-time Virginia Beach resident who loves football and loves her community. She's using football's biggest night to try to help the hungry here in Hampton Roads.
And she's doing it at her favorite neighborhood hangout -- The Coastal Cafe in Kempsville. Inside, you'll see two baskets that Jackie has set up. One has the Falcons logo on it, the other has The Patriots logo. Her idea is to encourage patrons there to fill up the baskets of the team they hope to win the Super Bowl with canned goods and non-perishable food donations. Those donations will be delivered to the Foodbank to help the families and people who depend on The Foodbank.
People at Coastal Cafe say Jackie is an MVP when it comes to looking out for others.
