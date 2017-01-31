Making Your Mark: The SOUPer Bowl

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WVEC-TV) -- There's a game plan to bring The Souperbowl to Virginia Beach. Jackie Lampin is a long-time Virginia Beach resident who loves football and loves her community. She's using football's biggest night to try to help the hungry here in Hampton Roads.

And she's doing it at her favorite neighborhood hangout -- The Coastal Cafe in Kempsville. Inside, you'll see two baskets that Jackie has set up. One has the Falcons logo on it, the other has The Patriots logo. Her idea is to encourage patrons there to fill up the baskets of the team they hope to win the Super Bowl with canned goods and non-perishable food donations. Those donations will be delivered to the Foodbank to help the families and people who depend on The Foodbank.

People at Coastal Cafe say Jackie is an MVP when it comes to looking out for others.

"Jackie's great," said Jennifer Masterson, a worker at Coastal Cafe. "She's constantly giving back to the community. There are constant fundraisers going on in here and that's all because of Jackie. "

And Jackie is happy her buddies at Coastal Safe support her goodwill efforts. And so far, The Atlanta Falcons are winning her "SOUPer Bowl". People who think The Falcons will win the real Superbowl have donated 47 cans of food so far, compared to 17 cans for The Patriots.

Jackie says her food drive has successfully predicted the winner of the real Super Bowl over the last five years. Speaking of the real Super Bowl, that game is Sunday night in Houston, Texas.

