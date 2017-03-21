Malfunctioning fire extinguisher causes flames to spread in house fire

(Photo: James City County)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A family was displaced after a house fire, Tuesday afternoon.

The fire occurred in the Toano Trace subdivision.

Three family members, including a 3-year-old, and their babysitter were at the home when a fire started.

Oven cleaning caused the fire to ignite. The people inside the home attempted to use water and a malfunctioning fire extinguisher, but that only caused the fire to spread. When that didn't work they ran outside and called 911.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and found a lot of smoke. The fire was quickly extinguished.

No one was injured.

The family's mother was at work when the fire happened. The American Red Cross is helping the family.

The cause of the fire has been labeled as accidential in nature.

