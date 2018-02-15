Man accused of murdering woman in Portsmouth found in North Carolina

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said Thursday they arrested the person accused of shooting a woman to death.

Detectives charged 35-year-old Jarvis L. Deloatch with the murder of Keytondra M. Wilson, 22, of Suffolk.

Officers said Deloatch shot Wilson near Portsmouth Boulevard and Des Moines Avenue around 3 p.m. on February 13. Wilson died there.

Members of Portsmouth Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit, along with members of North Carolina State Highway Patrol found Deloatch just off Interstate 95 in North Carolina Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Deloatch, who lives in the 1400 block of Gort Ct. in Portsmouth, faces charges of First Degree Murder, Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon.

