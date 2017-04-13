Man arrested after driving more than 100 mph to evade police

Alton Worley (Photo: Southampton Sheriff's Office)

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase Wednesday evening.

The chase began after the Sheriff's Office learned of a red Chevrolet Corvette driving recklessly near Armory Drive at 7:15 p.m.

Courtland Police found the car and got behind the vehicle, when it started to speed away and change lanes, in an attempt to evade the officers.

Some deputies came to assist the officers, when the driver of the Corvette started driving over 100 mph in order to lose them. The Corvette then hit another car near South Quay Rd. and O'Kelley Drive.

The driver, 42-year-old Alton Worley, jumped from the Corvette and began to run away. He was later found and taken into custody.

Worley has been charged with Felony hit and run, Reckless Driving, Felony Eluding, and Driving under the Influence (3rd) offense.

Worley is currently being held at the Southampton County Jail without bond.

