Man arrested in connection to heroin death in Suffolk

David Allen Mullins, Jr. (Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have arrested a man they say is connected to the death of a woman who overdosed in 2015.

Police found the body of 19-year-old Tealy Marie Butler in the 100 block of Mahan Street on December 5, 2015. Butler had been visiting from out-of-state when she died of a heroin overdose.

U.S. Marshals arrested 26-year-old David Allen Mullins, Jr. in New York in connection to Butler's death. While Mullins was arrested in New York he used to live the area that Butler's body was found.

According to a preliminary investigation, Mullins allegedly gave Butler the death that caused her to overdose.

Mullins has been charged with Felony Homicide and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin. He is being held in New York without bond and will be extradited back to Suffolk.

