Man arrested in Georgia for Newport News murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- U.S. Marshals arrested one person in connection to a 2016 homicide of a 42-year-old man, Thursday morning. Now they are searching for a second suspect.

Kadara Antoine Miles was found and arrested in Atlanta, Georgia.

Miles was arrested in connection to the November 2016 homicide of Tommy Strayhorn.

Strayhorn died three days after getting shot in the 500 block of Randolph Rd. on November 25, 2016.

Officials began to look for 27-year-old Marqui Rishawn Pittman, 29-year-old Miles, and 33-year-old James Curtis Miles in connection to the death.

James Miles was taken into custody in December. He was charged with 1st Degree Murder, Robbery, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

Kardara Miles has been charged with 1st Degree Murder, Robbery, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

Officials are still looking for Pittman.

If you have any information on Pittman's whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

