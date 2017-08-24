Man arrested in Williamsburg for stabbing

(Photo: barbol88)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- One man has been arrested for a stabbing that happened in Williamsburg on Wednesday.

Police responded to a call around 8:30 a.m., and after talking to the victim and witnesses determined the incident happened at a hotel located at the 900 block of Capitol Landing Road.

Authorities say the victim was cut twice by the suspect, 53-year-old Jeffery W. Ramey Sr., during an argument.

Ramey fled the scene after the incident, but later contacted the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office and told them his location.

The victim was transported to Riverside Doctor's Hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

Ramey was taken into custody for medical evaluation, and once the evaluation was complete he was taken into custody by Williamsburg police without incident and transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

He was charged with Maiming.

