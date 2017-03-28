Man arrested on charge of solicitation of prostitution of minor

Randell Daughtrey (Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police arrested one man after a juvenile told police he tried to solicit him into sexual acts.

A boy told police that a stranger walked up to him while he was walking in the 200 block of Cullodan St. The man then attempted to solicit the boy into sexual acts.

Officers arrested 59-year-old Randell Daughtrey for the incident. He has been charged with Solicitation of Prostitution from Minor Age 16 or older.

The investigation is ongoing.

Daughtrey is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

