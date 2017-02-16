Man attacks stepfather with hammer, gets shot in stomach

MOYOCK, N.C. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating an assault that ended with a shooting, Sunday night.

Officers were called to a home in Currituck County around 8 p.m. for a domestic situation between a stepfather and stepson. The caller told officials that the 49-year-old stepson had started beating his 65-year-old stepfather with a hammer.

While on the way to the residence, dispatch informed officers that the stepfather had shot his stepson.

When police arrived they found the stepson sitting outside the home on the porch. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the stomach. Upon entering the home, they found the stepfather suffering from several wounds from being hit with a hammer.

Both men were taken to a separate local area hospitals for treatment. The stepfather was taken to Chesapeake Regional Hospital the stepson was taken to Sentara Norfolk Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The incident is under investigation, charges will be filed at a later date.

(© 2017 WVEC)