Man bombarded with calls after phone number appears in ad for Trump rally ‘actors'

PHOENIX - A Craigslist ad that offered to pay “actors” to hold pro-Trump signs at the President’s campaign rally Tuesday was posted Sunday then promptly deleted.

The ad, and many like it, was looking for people to hold signs and cheer on command for $10 an hour. Minorities were “especially desired to show diversity.”

Before the ads were deleted, some people nabbed screenshots of the ads and those photos surfaced on social media.

The ad continued to ask those interested to send in photos.

One version of the questionable ad included a phone number that isn't connected to hiring anyone for the rally, according to the owner.

12 News found the phone number belonged to an 18-year-old recent high school graduate. He said he had no connection to the Craigslist ad, the Trump administration, nor groups trying to subvert Trump.

Since the ad was posted, he said he has received countless profane calls, texts and voicemails.

He did not know who is responsible for the ad or whether it is legitimate or not.

According to Slate, the ad was promptly deleted and didn't appear to be connected to any legitimate booking company.

