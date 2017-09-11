WVEC
Weather Alert High Surf Advisory
Man, boy shot in Virginia Beach

Staff , WVEC 9:45 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot Monday evening. 

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Weller Blvd. just before 6 p.m. 

When police arrived they learned that a fight had broken out earlier which led to a shooting, injuring a man and a juvenile boy.

Both the man and boy were taken to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Everyone who was involved in the shooting has been taken into custody. 

The cause of the fight is under investigation. 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


