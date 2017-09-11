Man, boy shot in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot Monday evening.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of Weller Blvd. just before 6 p.m.
When police arrived they learned that a fight had broken out earlier which led to a shooting, injuring a man and a juvenile boy.
Both the man and boy were taken to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Everyone who was involved in the shooting has been taken into custody.
The cause of the fight is under investigation.
