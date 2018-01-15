Man charged with crashing into wagon train that killed 2

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man is facing charges after his pickup truck slammed into a holiday wagon train, a wreck that left two people dead, injured a child and forced draft animals to be destroyed.



WLOS reports that Michael McCoy is charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle more than four months after the wreck on the Labor Day weekend. McCoy's pickup truck crashed into a train of horse-drawn wagons near the mountain town of Waynesville.



Witnesses say the truck crashed into the wagon train caravan traveling along a two-lane highway near an recreational vehicle park about 35 miles west of Asheville.



The wagon train is a tradition and popular part of the town of Canton's annual Labor Day parade.



