Man charged with sexually assaulting his date

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) – A woman claims she was drugged then sexually assaulted by a man she went on a date with in Virginia Beach.

Police arrested 33-year-old Jesse Lui who goes by “DJ Chino” and charged him with one count of forcible oral sodomy and one count of sexual object penetration.

According to court documents, the victim and Lui met at a local club called Spade. That’s where she caught the eye of Lui. He later messaged her on Instagram, they exchanged numbers, and agreed to go on a date.

On January 17, an affidavit for a search warrant states the two met at Lui’s apartment off of South Military Highway. She told police he made her two drinks, then they went out for a few hours before coming back to Lui’s apartment. That’s when the victim says she was sexually assaulted.

The victim told police she lost consciousness. When she woke up, she says she was naked from the waist down and vomiting in the bathroom toilet, all while Lui was sexually assaulting her. She told police Lui was completely naked. She told him to stop, but passed out again.

Later she woke up on Lui’s bed. She was still vomiting—this time into a trash can. She says Lui put her clothes back on, got dressed, then walked her to her car. She says she lost consciousness again, and woke up to the sound of someone knocking on the car door.

The next day she went to the hospital to get examined. She later told investigators she believes Lui laced the drinks with drugs.

When police searched Lui’s house they found a green tube, three bottles of vodka—one of them empty, and a plastic bag with white residue.

Lui is out on bond. His next court appearance is in April.

