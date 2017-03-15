Man claims missing intersection stop sign caused crash

(Photo: Damion Bowman)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Uber driver Damion Bowman got into an accident while driving through an intersection that had no stop sign.

This was at the intersection of Ash Street and Gothic Street. Bowman's car was hit on its passenger side but neither he nor the other driver had a stop sign.

"There was no stop sign here last week and it caused me to have an accident. I'm a Uber driver and I had a passenger in the car with me," said Bowman.



The stop sign that was supposed to be on the northbound corner of Ash Street was missing.

Police found no one at fault for the accident but Bowman claimed the City of Portsmouth should've been responsible because they failed to have a stop sign up. Bowman captured cell phone video of a City employee putting up a stop sign moments after the accident.



"They literally brought the stop sign out while we were out here and they were towing my car. That was like admitting to me they made a mistake I would think," said Bowman.



Bowman said he was hoping that the City would compensate him for the damage to his car.

13News Now reached out to Personal Injury Attorney Ed Booth with Shapiro, Appleton & Duffan, PC. He said Bowman would not be entitled to compensation based on the law.

"In the Commonwealth of Virginia maintaining traffic regulations, that's stop signs, street lights anything like that is considered a governmental function. Governmental functions are something that cities are immune from liability for even in the case of negligence," said Booth.

Booth said the best way to prevent such accidents from occurring is to report traffic dangers to the City immediately.

