Man convicted for carjacking veteran who served two tours of Iraq, Afghanistan

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 21-year-old man has been convicted for carjacking a veteran who served two tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

According to court documents, Adrian D. Briggs pulled out a gun and threatened the victim before carjacking him in a hotel parking lot on April 11. The victim had agreed to let Briggs use his cell phone which Briggs took with him along with the car.

Video footage helped locate Briggs, after he drove to a 7-Eleven in the victim's car and used his stolen credit card at the convenience store.

Briggs now faces a maximum of 22 years in prison. He will be sentenced on November 29, 2017.

