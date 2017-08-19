Man detained for possible meth lab in Norfolk

File photo of a Norfolk police car (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police have detained a man for having materials consistent with making meth at a residence on Saturday.

Just before 2 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 8000 block of Lion Avenue.

Probation officers found a small amount of materials that are constant with manufacturing methamphetamines inside a detached garage.

A 40-year-old man was detained at the scene and is currently being questioned by Vice and Narcotics detectives.

Once charges are secured, his information will be released.

Norfolk Fire Marshals and hazmat crews were called to the scene who safely disposed of the chemicals.

There were no injuries reported.

