Man dies after driving off I-264, hitting several trees

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- One man died after crashing on I-264, Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred while the driver, 63-year-old Brian O. Frawley was driving eastbound on I-264 just after noon. Frawley attempted to exit the interstate but drove off the roadway into the gore area. He then hit several trees, causing him to become trapped inside the vehicle.

Portsmouth Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene and helped extricate Frawley from the vehicle.

Emergency officials attempted to transport Frawley for treatment, but he died from his injuries on the way to Maryview Hospital.

Officials have not said whether or not speed was a factor in this accident.

